Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.89. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 17,533 shares trading hands.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Flexible Solutions International worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

