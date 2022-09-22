Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.95

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 3648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.30 to $33.70 in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €51.00 ($52.04) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth $315,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 10.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 52,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 35.8% in the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

