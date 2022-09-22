Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.08.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock.

Freshpet Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $39.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.76. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $159.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 8,433.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 373.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

