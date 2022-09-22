FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Get Rating) dropped 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.58 and last traded at $31.58. Approximately 982,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.91.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FJAN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 23.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $204,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 14.8% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 25.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter.

