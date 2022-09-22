Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSE:FURY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 13,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 64,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Fury Gold Mines to C$1.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.
Fury Gold Mines Trading Down 1.8 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29.
About Fury Gold Mines
Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship properties include the Eau Claire project that consists of map-designated claims totaling approximately 23,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and Committee Bay project, which comprise 57 crown leases and 190 mineral claims in six non-contiguous blocks totaling approximately 297,273 hectares situated in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.
