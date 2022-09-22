Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $321.67.

IT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at $343,413,484.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at $343,413,484.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,015. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IT. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth $231,575,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $249,613,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,097,273,000 after acquiring an additional 615,832 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Gartner by 129.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 963,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,019,000 after acquiring an additional 544,479 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IT opened at $287.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.09 and its 200-day moving average is $275.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Gartner has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

