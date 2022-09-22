Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Position Trimmed by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 113,855 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Gartner were worth $187,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,917,660,000 after buying an additional 173,532 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gartner by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,094,333,000 after buying an additional 68,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,606,000 after buying an additional 89,707 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner stock opened at $287.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.04. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares in the company, valued at $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,205,561.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,640 shares of company stock worth $7,006,015. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

