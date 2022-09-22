Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.94.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GTES shares. Barclays cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lowered Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gates Industrial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 23.0% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,793,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,437,000 after buying an additional 1,270,738 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,421,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,271,000 after buying an additional 800,524 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,446,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,260,000 after buying an additional 704,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,041,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 691,957 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:GTES opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.62. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $18.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.50.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.39 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.24%. Gates Industrial’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

