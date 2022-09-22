GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

GDS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Nomura cut shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.97.

GDS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. GDS has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $65.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $344.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.75 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. Research analysts expect that GDS will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 207.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GDS in the second quarter worth about $67,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GDS in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 836.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in GDS by 109.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Further Reading

