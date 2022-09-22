Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.49. 19,990 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 209,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Gemini Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $64.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gemini Therapeutics

About Gemini Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 234,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 43,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 762,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 225,961 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 2,850.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 339,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

