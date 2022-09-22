Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.49. 19,990 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 209,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.
The firm has a market cap of $64.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52.
Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.
