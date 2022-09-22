General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Reaches New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $80.38 and last traded at $80.31, with a volume of 155389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.41.

The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at General Mills

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in General Mills by 17.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 9.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.