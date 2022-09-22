General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.76.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get General Motors alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM stock opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day moving average is $38.04.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.