General Motors (NYSE:GM) Holdings Cut by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,106 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in General Motors by 5.6% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.3% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 338.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE GM opened at $37.68 on Thursday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

