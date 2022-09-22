Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 713 ($8.62) to GBX 661 ($7.99) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 470 ($5.68) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Get Genuit Group alerts:

Genuit Group Trading Down 1.0 %

GEN opened at GBX 333.50 ($4.03) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 380.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 424.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of £830.98 million and a PE ratio of 1,686.09. Genuit Group has a twelve month low of GBX 320.50 ($3.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 741 ($8.95).

Genuit Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Genuit Group’s payout ratio is 61.00%.

In related news, insider Paul James acquired 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 340 ($4.11) per share, for a total transaction of £19,798.20 ($23,922.43). In other Genuit Group news, insider Joe Vorih purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 335 ($4.05) per share, for a total transaction of £25,125 ($30,358.87). Also, insider Paul James acquired 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 340 ($4.11) per share, with a total value of £19,798.20 ($23,922.43). Insiders have purchased a total of 19,661 shares of company stock worth $6,964,140 over the last ninety days.

Genuit Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.