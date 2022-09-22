Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.92

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.92 and traded as high as $3.98. Genworth Financial shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 1,890,464 shares trading hands.

Genworth Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 10.65%.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,839,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,318,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 218,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,493,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 792,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 63.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,469,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 28.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,014,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 447,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

