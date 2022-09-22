Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 317.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Global Net Lease Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.48%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,285.71%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

