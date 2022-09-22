Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.66. 45 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30.

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

