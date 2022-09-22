GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on GlycoMimetics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

GlycoMimetics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. GlycoMimetics has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GlycoMimetics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

