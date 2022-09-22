Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.27. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 413,732 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Golden Minerals to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Golden Minerals from $0.86 to $0.79 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Golden Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Golden Minerals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Golden Minerals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,642,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 143,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

