Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.27. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 413,732 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Golden Minerals to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Golden Minerals from $0.86 to $0.79 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Golden Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.07.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
