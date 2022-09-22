Gradient Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS:PTLC opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.75.

