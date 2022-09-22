Gradient Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 196,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,984,000 after acquiring an additional 27,584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,695,000 after acquiring an additional 179,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,338.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 67,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 62,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.53.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 2.2 %

EMN opened at $75.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.47. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

