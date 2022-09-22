Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 589.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $31.06 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

