Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 38,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 16,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 32,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 24,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $76.52 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $100.47. The stock has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.53.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

