Gradient Investments LLC Has $36,000 Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 15.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MUJ opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $16.13.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.