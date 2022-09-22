Gradient Investments LLC Sells 235 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Price Performance

RYF opened at $54.29 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.55 and its 200-day moving average is $57.82.

