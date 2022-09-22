Gradient Investments LLC Sells 299 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,245,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,449,000 after buying an additional 51,740 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,057,000 after buying an additional 111,295 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,032,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,258 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Evergy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 31,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $65.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $73.13. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.51%.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

