Gradient Investments LLC Sells 688 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSK. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 36.1% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 189,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at $230,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.8% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

FSK stock opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.33. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.79 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.09%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

