Gradient Investments LLC Sells 79 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after purchasing an additional 766,869 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $98,620,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,090,000 after purchasing an additional 388,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 770,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,177,000 after buying an additional 381,962 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $200.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

