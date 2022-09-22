Grassi Investment Management Acquires 815 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 3,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,865,000. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Alphabet to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $99.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.27 and a 12 month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

