Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Trading Down 0.9%

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Rating) shares were down 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 494.40 ($5.97) and last traded at GBX 496.20 ($6.00). Approximately 1,344,993 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 302% from the average daily volume of 334,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 500.50 ($6.05).

Several analysts have commented on GPE shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Baader Bank decreased their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 670 ($8.10) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 717.50 ($8.67).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 557.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 751.82.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

