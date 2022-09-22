Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.31

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.31 and last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 32059 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HBI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.73.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Trading Down 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $322,600 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at $2,764,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at $36,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 11.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 98,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.