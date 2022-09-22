Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.31

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.31 and last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 32059 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.73.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Activity at Hanesbrands

In related news, insider Tracy M. Preston bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 37,000 shares of company stock worth $322,600. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 55.0% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 20,283,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,721,000 after buying an additional 7,195,851 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth approximately $77,773,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 9.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,019,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $357,650,000 after buying an additional 2,108,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 176.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,281,000 after buying an additional 2,025,040 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth approximately $19,073,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

