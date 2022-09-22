Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.04

Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.04 and traded as high as $25.34. Hanmi Financial shares last traded at $24.82, with a volume of 133,643 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $756.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

