Head-To-Head Comparison: Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) and indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) and indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Netlist and indie Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Netlist alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netlist -17.64% -59.49% -31.47% indie Semiconductor -124.21% -23.08% -13.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Netlist and indie Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netlist 0 0 0 0 N/A indie Semiconductor 0 1 3 0 2.75

Earnings and Valuation

indie Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 67.09%. Given indie Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than Netlist.

This table compares Netlist and indie Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netlist $142.35 million 4.17 $4.83 million ($0.14) -18.28 indie Semiconductor $48.41 million 23.91 -$88.04 million ($1.06) -7.48

Netlist has higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than indie Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.4% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Netlist shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Netlist has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, indie Semiconductor has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

indie Semiconductor beats Netlist on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netlist

(Get Rating)

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM that provides data acceleration and protection in a joint electron device engineering council standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells component products, including solid state drive (SSDs), NAND flash, and DRAM products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About indie Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc. provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.