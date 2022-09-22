Head to Head Comparison: Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) versus American Noble Gas (OTCMKTS:IFNY)

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF – Get Rating) and American Noble Gas (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.5% of American Noble Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Vantage Drilling shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of American Noble Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Vantage Drilling has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Noble Gas has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vantage Drilling -5.12% -4.33% -1.66% American Noble Gas N/A N/A -175.43%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Vantage Drilling and American Noble Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vantage Drilling and American Noble Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vantage Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A American Noble Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vantage Drilling and American Noble Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vantage Drilling $158.42 million 0.00 -$110.14 million ($0.98) N/A American Noble Gas $80,000.00 42.30 -$1.60 million N/A N/A

American Noble Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vantage Drilling.

Summary

American Noble Gas beats Vantage Drilling on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vantage Drilling

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others. As of March 6, 2015, it owned a fleet of seven drilling units, including three ultra-deepwater drillships and four ultra-premium jackup rigs. The company primarily serves multinational oil and natural gas companies, government owned oil and natural gas companies, and independent oil and natural gas producers. Vantage Drilling Company was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About American Noble Gas

American Noble Gas, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas resources. It has an option to acquire oil and gas properties in central Kansas covering an area of approximately 11,000 acres. The company was formerly known as Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to American Noble Gas, Inc. in October 2021. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Lenexa, Kansas.

