Head-To-Head Contrast: Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) & BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY)

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) and Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BlackSky Technology and Casa Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackSky Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Casa Systems 0 2 2 0 2.50

BlackSky Technology presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 255.03%. Casa Systems has a consensus target price of $6.38, indicating a potential upside of 86.95%. Given BlackSky Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BlackSky Technology is more favorable than Casa Systems.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackSky Technology -181.25% -54.22% -29.59% Casa Systems -14.32% -69.55% -11.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BlackSky Technology and Casa Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares BlackSky Technology and Casa Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackSky Technology $34.08 million 6.00 -$245.64 million N/A N/A Casa Systems $401.33 million 0.80 $3.21 million ($0.56) -6.09

Casa Systems has higher revenue and earnings than BlackSky Technology.

Volatility & Risk

BlackSky Technology has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casa Systems has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.3% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Casa Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 64.8% of Casa Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Casa Systems beats BlackSky Technology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds. Its products are used in government defense and intelligence; commercial, construction, and industrial; and catastrophe, climate, and environment applications. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc., a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers converged cable access platforms; wireless network core products, such as virtual evolved packet and 5G core products, as well as small cell solutions, axyom element management system, and fixed wireless access devices; and virtual, centralized, and distributed deployment, and bandwidth capacity expansion systems. The company also provides optical access solutions, virtualized broadband network gateway router and multiservice router, fiber extension, and residential broadband gateways; and machine-to-machine and industrial internet of things routers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

