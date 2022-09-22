Head to Head Contrast: dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ) versus Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ – Get Rating) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares dELiA*s and Chewy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chewy $8.89 billion 1.57 -$73.82 million ($0.14) -236.41

dELiA*s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chewy.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

dELiA*s has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chewy has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for dELiA*s and Chewy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score dELiA*s 0 0 0 0 N/A Chewy 0 7 10 0 2.59

Chewy has a consensus target price of $48.44, suggesting a potential upside of 46.36%.

Profitability

This table compares dELiA*s and Chewy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A Chewy -0.58% -85.74% -2.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.4% of Chewy shares are held by institutional investors. 28.8% of dELiA*s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Chewy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

dELiA*s beats Chewy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About dELiA*s

dELiA*s, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retail company, primarily marketing to teenage girls in the United States. The company sells various product categories to consumers through its Website, direct mail catalogs, and retail stores. It develops, markets, and sells a collection of apparel, dresses, swimwear, footwear, outerwear, and accessories primarily for teenage girls under the dELiA*s name. As of May 3, 2014, the company operated 99 stores. It also develops, markets, and sells third-party brands. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications. It offers approximately 100,000 products from 3,000 partner brands. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida.

