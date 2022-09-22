Head-To-Head Contrast: VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) & StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF)

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) and StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.4% of VolitionRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of VolitionRx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for VolitionRx and StageZero Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VolitionRx 0 0 1 0 3.00 StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

VolitionRx currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 195.86%. Given VolitionRx’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe VolitionRx is more favorable than StageZero Life Sciences.

This table compares VolitionRx and StageZero Life Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VolitionRx $90,000.00 1,075.91 -$26.82 million ($0.56) -3.02 StageZero Life Sciences $5.07 million 1.21 -$7.48 million ($0.09) -0.67

StageZero Life Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than VolitionRx. VolitionRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StageZero Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares VolitionRx and StageZero Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VolitionRx -15,698.45% -226.46% -107.31% StageZero Life Sciences -141.95% -207.93% -63.16%

Risk and Volatility

VolitionRx has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

StageZero Life Sciences beats VolitionRx on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes. The company operates Nucleosomics a technology platform for blood test. VolitionRx Limited is based in Austin, Texas.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd., a vertically integrated healthcare company, develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications in the United States and Canada. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood. The company's lead product is Aristotle, a multi-cancer panel test for simultaneously screening for various cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. It also offers ColonSentry, a blood test to determine an individual's current risk for having colorectal cancer; COVID polymerase chain reaction testing and blood test analysis; Prostate Health Index, a screening test for prostate cancer; and BreastSentry, a test to determine a woman's risk for developing breast cancer. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

