Head-To-Head Survey: Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) & Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF – Get Rating) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alfi and Taboola.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Alfi alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alfi $30,000.00 596.16 -$18.94 million N/A N/A Taboola.com $1.38 billion 0.34 -$24.95 million $0.06 33.50

Alfi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Taboola.com.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alfi 0 0 0 0 N/A Taboola.com 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alfi and Taboola.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Taboola.com has a consensus price target of $8.21, indicating a potential upside of 308.67%. Given Taboola.com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Alfi.

Volatility and Risk

Alfi has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alfi and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alfi -11,348.69% -324.67% -230.80% Taboola.com 1.16% 2.73% 1.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Alfi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Taboola.com beats Alfi on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alfi

(Get Rating)

Alfi, Inc. provides Software as a Service (SaaS) solution for the digital out of home (DOOH) smart advertising segment in the United States. It offers Alfi, an artificial intelligence (AI) SaaS platform that transforms DOOH advertising into real-time audience-based marketing, as well as uses AI and computer vision to detect audience demographics, such as age and gender to serve relevant advertising. The company intends to market Alfi to advertisers, and other DOOH and out of home media operators as the first facial detection-based ad technology offering verified impressions and audience measurement based on eyes on screens. The company was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc. and changed its name to Alfi, Inc. in January 2020. Alfi, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Taboola.com

(Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. Taboola.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Alfi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.