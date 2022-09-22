Head-To-Head Survey: Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) & Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kubient and Kyndryl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubient -510.73% -55.63% -48.07% Kyndryl -10.70% -49.71% -13.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Kubient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of Kyndryl shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of Kubient shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kyndryl shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kubient $2.74 million 6.36 -$10.29 million ($1.14) -1.06 Kyndryl $18.66 billion 0.13 -$2.32 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Kubient and Kyndryl’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kubient has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kyndryl.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kubient and Kyndryl, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubient 0 0 0 0 N/A Kyndryl 0 2 0 0 2.00

Kubient presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 395.87%. Kyndryl has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.78%. Given Kubient’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kubient is more favorable than Kyndryl.

Summary

Kyndryl beats Kubient on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, telecommunications, retail, automobile, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

