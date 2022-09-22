Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.9% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,654,000 after buying an additional 4,982,885 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,375,000 after buying an additional 3,627,424 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,205,749,000 after buying an additional 3,358,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after buying an additional 2,492,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $163.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.16. The stock has a market cap of $429.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.