HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLFFF. Barclays decreased their target price on HelloFresh from €54.00 ($55.10) to €44.00 ($44.90) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on HelloFresh from €75.00 ($76.53) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HelloFresh from €35.00 ($35.71) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cheuvreux cut HelloFresh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on HelloFresh from €84.00 ($85.71) to €58.00 ($59.18) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HLFFF opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.96. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $108.00.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.