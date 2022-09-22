Hemispherx BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.63. Hemispherx BioPharma shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 107,607 shares traded.
Hemispherx BioPharma Trading Down 2.4 %
About Hemispherx BioPharma
Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).
