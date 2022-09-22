Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $69.65

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.65 and last traded at $70.08, with a volume of 3375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.04.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSIC. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.89.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.91 and a 200-day moving average of $80.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Henry Schein by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,041,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,772,000 after acquiring an additional 25,266 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,718,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

