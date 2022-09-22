Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $69.65

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.65 and last traded at $70.08, with a volume of 3375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HSIC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.89.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Trading Down 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.91 and a 200-day moving average of $80.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,041,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,772,000 after purchasing an additional 25,266 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,718,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60,128 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.