Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, September 30th

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Friday, September 30th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Friday, September 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, September 30th.

Hippo Stock Performance

NYSE HIPO opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.56. Hippo has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $28.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 218.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hippo will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hippo

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hippo from $3.76 to $2.06 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Hippo by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 750,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 94,931 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hippo in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo in the first quarter valued at about $597,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo during the first quarter worth about $11,749,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hippo by 7.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,604,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after buying an additional 329,909 shares during the last quarter. 39.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

See Also

