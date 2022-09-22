Hiscox (LON:HSX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $924.89

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 924.89 ($11.18) and traded as high as GBX 926.60 ($11.20). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 921 ($11.13), with a volume of 357,108 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on HSX shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($12.99) to GBX 1,045 ($12.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,144 ($13.82) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hiscox from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 880 ($10.63) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hiscox to GBX 950 ($11.48) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,019.14 ($12.31).

Get Hiscox alerts:

Hiscox Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. The company has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 2,093.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 899.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 924.89.

Hiscox Cuts Dividend

About Hiscox

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio is 6,590.91%.

(Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.