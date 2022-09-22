Hiscox (LON:HSX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $924.89

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 924.89 ($11.18) and traded as high as GBX 926.60 ($11.20). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 921 ($11.13), with a volume of 357,108 shares.
Several research analysts have recently commented on HSX shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($12.99) to GBX 1,045 ($12.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,144 ($13.82) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hiscox from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 880 ($10.63) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hiscox to GBX 950 ($11.48) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,019.14 ($12.31).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. The company has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 2,093.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 899.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 924.89.
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
