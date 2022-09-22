Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 701.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth about $217,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Hostess Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $340.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.71 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

