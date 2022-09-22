Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.13. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 468,290 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Houston American Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 45.50 and a quick ratio of 45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 0.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Houston American Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Houston American Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Houston American Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Houston American Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Houston American Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

