Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.13. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 468,290 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Houston American Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.
Houston American Energy Trading Down 0.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 45.50 and a quick ratio of 45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 0.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Houston American Energy
About Houston American Energy
Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Houston American Energy (HUSA)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.