Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Andrew Livingston Buys 5,873 Shares

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Livingston bought 5,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 559 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of £32,830.07 ($39,669.01).

Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

On Friday, September 16th, Andrew Livingston bought 27 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 567 ($6.85) per share, for a total transaction of £153.09 ($184.98).

On Friday, August 19th, Andrew Livingston bought 23 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 646 ($7.81) per share, for a total transaction of £148.58 ($179.53).

On Tuesday, July 19th, Andrew Livingston bought 24 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 622 ($7.52) per share, for a total transaction of £149.28 ($180.38).

Howden Joinery Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Howden Joinery Group stock opened at GBX 574.20 ($6.94) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 619.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 673.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.33. The firm has a market cap of £3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,025.36. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 537.20 ($6.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 985.80 ($11.91).

Howden Joinery Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HWDN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($7.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 620 ($7.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 867.20 ($10.48).

About Howden Joinery Group

(Get Rating)

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.